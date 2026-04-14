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Home  » News » Car Plunge in Shimla Claims Lives of Two Tourists

Car Plunge in Shimla Claims Lives of Two Tourists

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 14, 2026 18:16 IST

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A tragic car accident in Shimla resulted in the deaths of two tourists from Chandigarh after their vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, highlighting the dangers of mountain roads.

Key Points

  • Two tourists from Chandigarh died after their car plunged into a gorge near Summer Hill, Shimla.
  • The accident occurred late Monday night near the MI Room area.
  • The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle while reversing, causing the fatal plunge.
  • The deceased have been identified as Bara Singh and Gurmeet Singh from Maloya, Chandigarh.
  • Police retrieved the bodies and handed them over to family members after post-mortem.

Two tourists from Chandigarh were killed after their car plunged into a deep gorge near the Summer Hill area in Shimla, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place near the MI Room area in Summer Hill late on Monday night.

 

The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle while attempting to reverse, causing the car to roll down into the gorge. Both occupants died on the spot, police said.

The deceased were identified as Bara Singh and Gurmeet Singh, both residents of Maloya in Chandigarh, they said.

A police team retrieved the bodies from the gorge and shifted them to the Indira Gandhi Medical College for post-mortem, after which they were handed over to their family members.

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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