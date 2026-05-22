Haryana Police Constable Dies In KMP Expressway Accident

A Haryana Police constable tragically died and two others were injured in a KMP Expressway accident after a speeding dumper truck collided with their vehicle while they were attending to another accident.

Key Points A Haryana Police constable died in a road accident on the KMP Expressway.

The accident occurred when a speeding dumper truck collided with the police team's vehicle.

Two head constables were also injured and are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

The police team was responding to an earlier accident involving a pickup truck.

Authorities are searching for the absconding dumper driver, with initial investigations pointing to speeding and negligence.

A Haryana Police constable was killed and two head constables were injured in a road accident on the KMP Expressway, police said on Friday.

Details Of The Fatal KMP Expressway Accident

The accident occurred near Khera Khalilpur late Thursday night when a speeding dumper truck hit the vehicle of the police team, they added.

According to the police, the Dial-112 police team was at the spot after receiving information about a pickup truck accident on the KMP Expressway.

Investigation Into The Road Accident

When the policemen were engaging in relief work and managing traffic, a speeding dumper coming from the Rewasan side lost control and collided directly with the police vehicle.

After the accident, the driver fled the spot.

Eyewitnesses said the impact was so severe that the police vehicle was badly damaged, leaving Constable Balwan dead on the spot, and two head constables injured.

The injured were later rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, police said.

"An FIR has been registered. We are currently searching for the absconding dumper driver. Initial investigations indicate speeding and negligence as the primary causes of the accident," a senior police officer said.