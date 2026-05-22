HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Haryana Police Constable Dies In KMP Expressway Accident

Haryana Police Constable Dies In KMP Expressway Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 21:24 IST

x

A Haryana Police constable tragically died and two others were injured in a KMP Expressway accident after a speeding dumper truck collided with their vehicle while they were attending to another accident.

Key Points

  • A Haryana Police constable died in a road accident on the KMP Expressway.
  • The accident occurred when a speeding dumper truck collided with the police team's vehicle.
  • Two head constables were also injured and are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.
  • The police team was responding to an earlier accident involving a pickup truck.
  • Authorities are searching for the absconding dumper driver, with initial investigations pointing to speeding and negligence.

A Haryana Police constable was killed and two head constables were injured in a road accident on the KMP Expressway, police said on Friday.

Details Of The Fatal KMP Expressway Accident

The accident occurred near Khera Khalilpur late Thursday night when a speeding dumper truck hit the vehicle of the police team, they added.

 

According to the police, the Dial-112 police team was at the spot after receiving information about a pickup truck accident on the KMP Expressway.

Investigation Into The Road Accident

When the policemen were engaging in relief work and managing traffic, a speeding dumper coming from the Rewasan side lost control and collided directly with the police vehicle.

After the accident, the driver fled the spot.

Eyewitnesses said the impact was so severe that the police vehicle was badly damaged, leaving Constable Balwan dead on the spot, and two head constables injured.

The injured were later rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, police said.

"An FIR has been registered. We are currently searching for the absconding dumper driver. Initial investigations indicate speeding and negligence as the primary causes of the accident," a senior police officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Five Killed As Police Vehicle Crashes In Haryana
Five Killed As Police Vehicle Crashes In Haryana
Haryana DSP mowed down: CM says won't spare culprits, announces help
Haryana DSP mowed down: CM says won't spare culprits, announces help
Dumper Truck Collision Claims Three Lives in Farrukhabad
Dumper Truck Collision Claims Three Lives in Farrukhabad
Two Brothers Killed In Truck Accident On Kanpur Flyover
Constable mowed down by tractor illegally transporting sand
Constable mowed down by tractor illegally transporting sand

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Watch! Heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds sweep across J-K's Doda1:08

Watch! Heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds sweep...

South Gujarat's Fruits Go Global Through Value Addition3:02

South Gujarat's Fruits Go Global Through Value Addition

Twisha Sharma death: Mother-in-law's lawyer loses cool, beats vehicle bonnet1:30

Twisha Sharma death: Mother-in-law's lawyer loses cool,...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO