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Home  » News » Two Brothers Killed In Truck Accident On Kanpur Flyover

Two Brothers Killed In Truck Accident On Kanpur Flyover

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 14:10 IST

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In a tragic incident, two brothers lost their lives in a fatal truck accident on a Kanpur flyover after their vehicle collided with a stationary truck.

Key Points

  • Two brothers died in Kanpur after their truck collided with a stationary vehicle on the Naubasta bypass flyover.
  • The accident occurred around 6 am, allegedly due to the driver falling asleep at the wheel.
  • A three-hour rescue operation was required to extract the brothers from the mangled truck cabin.
  • The collision resulted in a significant traffic jam that stretched for approximately 2 km.

Two brothers were killed when a sand-laden dumper truck in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck on the Naubasta bypass flyover here on Saturday morning, police said.

Details Of The Fatal Truck Collision

The victims -- Kamalkant (27), the driver, and his brother Deepak (25) -- were on their way to Unnao after loading the sand from Jalaun when the accident occurred.

 

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Naubasta) Ranjeet Kumar said the crash took place around 6 am, when the driver allegedly dozed off at the wheel, causing the vehicle to hit a truck parked ahead on the flyover.

Rescue Efforts And Aftermath

The impact of the accident left the cabin of the dumper truck mangled, trapping the two brothers inside. They were pulled out after a three-hour operation conducted by police, along with locals. Cranes were later brought in to separate the vehicles, the officer said.

The injured were rushed to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

The accident triggered a massive traffic jam, stretching nearly 2 km. Traffic movement was restored after the damaged vehicles and the sand were cleared.

Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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