Constable mowed down by tractor illegally transporting sand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 16, 2023 17:47 IST
A police constable was allegedly mowed down by a tractor illegally transporting sand, when he tried to stop it, at a village in Jevargi taluk of Kalaburagi district in Karnataka, police said.

IMAGE: Illegal sand mining on a river bank. Image used only for representation. Photograph: PTI Photo

The incident took place on Thursday night, and Police on Friday arrested the tractor driver.

The deceased has been identified as Mayur Bheemu Chauhan (51), attached to Nelogi police station.

 

Police officials had erected a checkpost near Hullur village to curb illegal sand mining activities, and when Chauhan tried to check the tractor, its driver ran the vehicle over him and escaped, officials said.

District in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge in Bengaluru told reporters that he has spoken to both Superintendent of Police and Deputy Commissioner of the district and directed them to give compensation to the family of the deceased police constable.

Noting that he is committed to ending illegal sand mining in the district, he said, he has issued instructions for a thorough investigation and to take action against errant officials if any.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
