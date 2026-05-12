Gurugram Woman Strangled, Body Found Hidden Under Bed

A 22-year-old woman was found strangled in Gurugram, with police launching a murder investigation after her body was discovered hidden in a neighbour's room.

Key Points A 22-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death near Manesar, Gurugram.

The victim's body was found hidden under a bed in a neighbour's room.

Police have registered a murder case and are investigating the incident.

The accused is currently absconding, and police are conducting raids to apprehend him.

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death in a village near Manesar, with her body later found hidden under a bed in a neighbour's room, police said.

The victim, identified as Soni, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, worked for a private company in Gurugram and lived in a rented accommodation in Shankar Ki Dhani village along with two other women, they said.

Gurugram Police Investigate Murder

Police said the body was discovered around 12.30 am on Tuesday under the bed of a young man staying in an adjacent room. The accused has been absconding since the incident.

The police suspect the man murdered Soni and concealed her body in an attempt to evade detection. Police teams collected forensic evidence from the spot and questioned residents in the area as part of the probe.

Search for Absconding Accused Continues

The body was sent for post-mortem examination and a murder case has been registered at Manesar police station.

"Raids are being conducted to trace the absconding accused and he will be arrested soon," a senior police officer said.