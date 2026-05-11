Gurugram Police Encounter Leaves Gang Shooter Dead

A dramatic police encounter in Gurugram resulted in the death of a gang shooter and injuries to another, as authorities investigate their involvement in a recent shooting incident.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A gang shooter, allegedly linked to Deepak Nandal's gang, was killed in a police encounter in Gurugram.

Another shooter was injured and a police constable was also hurt during the crossfire near Bandhwari village.

The shooters were arrested in Punjab for firing at the house of an event organiser, Saurabh Yadav.

Police recovered three pistols from the accused, who then allegedly opened fire on the police team.

Six accused have been arrested in connection with the case, including the two shooters and four accomplices.

An alleged shooter of gangster Deepak Nandal's gang was killed while another was injured in an encounter with Gurugram police on Monday, officials said.

Both the shooters were arrested from Punjab on Saturday in connection with firing at the house of singer Rahul Fazilpuria's event organiser, Saurabh Yadav, in Kanhai Village in Sector 45, they added.

Details of the Gurugram Police Encounter

According to the police, the shooter killed during the crossfire was identified as Gurusher Singh alias Shera (23), and the other as Jaspal alias Bablu (28), both residents of Tarn Taran in Punjab.

Jaspal has been shifted to the hospital. A constable, Naveen, was also injured in the operation and was shifted for treatment.

How the Shooting Unfolded

According to the police, the encounter occurred near Bandhwari village at around 9.30 am when the police team had taken both the accused to recover weapons. During the recovery, the accused picked up three pistols hidden near Bandhwadi and started firing indiscriminately at the police.

"The accused launched a deadly attack, firing 8-10 bullets at the police team with the intent to kill them. In retaliation, the police fired four rounds, and Gursher died on the spot, while Jaspal was injured," the police said.

Investigation and Arrests in the Gang Shooting Case

The police said that the accused on last Saturday night opened fire at Yadav's house.

In this attack, Constable Kulbir, deployed for Yadav's security, was injured after being hit by two bullets. The accused then fled the scene.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 40 police station.

While investigating, the police had arrested four accused from Gurugram on May 4 and 5. They were identified as Ashok alias Pahalwan (35) and Manoj Kabar (46), residents of Rohtak, and Sumit (33) and Vicky (36), residents of Sonipat in Haryana. They were all accomplices of the shooters.

"During police interrogation, the accused revealed that they had come to kill Saurabh Yadav. The house of Saurabh was shown by the other arrested accused, and vehicles, weapons and other assistance were provided to carry out the crime," the police said.

Six accused have been arrested so far in this case. Gursher and Jaspal were the main shooters. A further probe is underway, they added.