Two Arrested In Connection With Attack On Singer's Organiser

Two shooters have been apprehended in connection with the Gurugram shooting at the residence of singer Rahul Fazilpuria's event organiser, revealing a planned attack linked to a notorious gangster.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Two shooters arrested in Punjab for firing at singer Rahul Fazilpuria's event organiser's house in Gurugram.

The shooters, linked to gangster Deepak Nandal, confessed to planning to kill Saurabh Yadav.

The attack resulted in injuries to a constable deployed for the event organiser's security.

Police are investigating the shooters' connections to gangster Deepak Nandal and the extent of the conspiracy.

The arrested individuals have prior criminal records, including charges of attempted murder and violations of the Arms Act.

Two shooters were arrested on Saturday from Punjab in connection with firing at the house of singer Rahul Fazilpuria's event organiser Saurabh Yadav here in Sector 45, police said.

Police said the two shooters of gangster Deepak Nandal allegedly confessed that they had planned to kill Yadav.

Details of the Gurugram Shooting Incident

The two men allegedly opened fire on a motorcycle at Yadav's home in Kanhai village last Saturday night, injuring, constable Kulbir who was deployed for the event organiser's security.

The accused fled the scene on their bike soon after. An FIR was registered at the Sector 40 police station, they added.

Arrest and Identification of the Shooters

A joint team of crime unit, Sector 39 and Sector 17 arrested the shooters -- Gursher Singh alias Shera (23) and Jaspal alias Babal (28) from Punjab on Saturday. They are residents of village Naune in Tarn Taran district in Punjab.

"During police interrogation, the accused revealed that they had come to kill Saurabh Yadav. The house of Saurabh was shown by other accused who have been arrested. Vehicles, weapons and other assistance was provided to them to carry out the crime.

Ongoing Investigation and Gangster Connection

"We are questioning them to find out their connection with gangster Deepak Nandal," a police spokesperson said.

Police said Gursher has a case of attempt to murder registered against him and an Arms Act case in Punjab, while Jaspal has cases registered against him in Punjab for assault, issuing death threats and two cases under the NDPS Act, he added.

Previous Arrests in the Case

Earlier this week, the Sector 40 crime unit had arrested four men from Gurugram in connection with the firing -- Ashok alias Pahalwan (35), Manoj Kabar (46), Sumit (33) and Vicky (36), all from Haryana.