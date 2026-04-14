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Gang Shooter Apprehended After Showroom Firing Incident in Gurugram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 14, 2026 16:20 IST

A key shooter from the notorious Deepak Nandal gang has been apprehended in Gurugram after a dramatic police encounter, shedding light on the gang's extortion activities and criminal network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A shooter from the Deepak Nandal gang, Nilesh alias Dheela, was arrested in Gurugram after a police encounter.
  • The arrest is linked to a February shooting at a fashion designer's showroom, believed to be an extortion attempt.
  • Nilesh was injured in the leg during the encounter, and police recovered a motorcycle and illegal weapon.
  • The Deepak Nandal gang is known for shootings, extortion, and other criminal activities in Gurugram.
  • Police expect the interrogation of Nilesh to reveal further details about the gang's operations and schemes.

The Special Task Force (STF), Gurugram, arrested a shooter from the Deepak Nandal gang on Tuesday following an early morning encounter related to the firing incident at the showroom of renowned fashion designer Mayank Chawla in Gurugram, said an STF official.

The shooter, identified as Nilesh alias Dheela, a resident of Jajal village in Sonipat district, was shot in the leg.

 

A senior STF officer said Nilesh's arrest and interrogation are expected to reveal many of the gang's schemes.

Deepak Nandal, a gangster living abroad, had claimed responsibility for the firing incident at the showroom through a social media post, the officer said.

Nilesh is the fifth accused arrested in the case.

Previously, the STF arrested three shooters from Bahadurgarh, and the Gurugram police arrested one.

The Encounter and Arrest

The STF received information early this morning that a shooter was present near the Bandhwari flyover on Faridabad Road.

"In the wee hours today, police signalled a motorcyclist to stop, but he tried to escape by firing at the police party. One bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of STF's sub-inspector Vivek, and another hit the bulletproof jacket of probationer sub-inspector Vikas, who narrowly escaped death. The accused fired four rounds and was apprehended in retaliatory action after a bullet injured his leg. He is an active shooter of the Deepak Nandal gang, and we will interrogate him after he is discharged from the hospital," said a senior officer of STF, Gurugram.

The showroom shooting was carried out in February to extort money, they said.

STF officials said the Deepak Nandal gang has been actively involved in shootings, extortion, and other criminal activities in Gurugram and surrounding areas.

A motorcycle and an illegal weapon were recovered from his possession.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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