Gang Shooter Killed In Gurugram Police Encounter In Haryana

A gang shooter was killed and another injured in a Gurugram police encounter following their arrest in Punjab for a shooting incident, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat gang-related crime.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A gang shooter linked to Deepak Nandal was killed in a police encounter in Gurugram.

Another shooter was injured and arrested following the Gurugram police encounter.

The shooters were wanted for firing at the residence of an event organiser.

The incident occurred after the shooters were arrested in Punjab.

An alleged shooter of gangster Deepak Nandal's gang was killed while another was injured in an encounter with Gurugram police on Monday, officials said.

Both the shooters were arrested from Punjab on Friday in connection with firing at the house of singer Rahul Fazilpuria's event organiser, Saurabh Yadav, in Kanhai Village in Sector 45, they added.

Details of the Gurugram Police Encounter

According to the police, the shooter killed during the crossfire was identified as Gurusher Singh alias Shera (23), and the other as Jaspal alias Bablu (28), both residents of Tarn Taran in Punjab.

Jaspal has been shifted to the hospital.

On the night of May 2, they fired at the house of Saurabh. In that incident, his PSO, Haryana Police constable Kulbir, was injured.