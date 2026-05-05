Four Held Over Shooting At Singer's Event Organiser's House

Four individuals have been arrested in Gurugram for their involvement in the shooting at the home of singer Rahul Fazilpuria's event organiser, highlighting a potential gang-related dispute.

Key Points Four individuals arrested in connection with the shooting at Rahul Fazilpuria's event organiser's house in Gurugram.

The accused allegedly provided bikes and weapons to the shooters, who are still at large.

The shooting occurred at the home of Saurabh Yadav, Fazilpuria's event organiser, by shooters linked to gangster Deepak Nandal.

Preliminary investigation suggests a fallout between Yadav and Nandal over money as the motive.

Four people were arrested in connection with firing at the house of singer Rahul Fazilpuria's event organiser Saurabh Yadav in Kanhai Village in Sector 45, police said on Tuesday.

The accused had allegedly provided bikes and weapons to the shooters, who are still at large, they said.

Details of the Gurugram Shooting Incident

On Saturday night, two shooters, belonging to gangster Deepak Nandal, opened fire at the home of Yadav, Fazilpuria's event organiser, in Kanhai Village, and fled on a motorcycle they had ridden to the house on.

Constable Kulbir, deployed for Yadav's security, received two bullet wounds.

Arrests and Investigation

A crime unit from Sector 40 Police Station, where a case was lodged, arrested four men from Gurugram on Monday night and Tuesday.

They were identified as Ashok alias Pahalwan, 35, and Manoj Kabar, 46, both residents of Rohtak, and Sumit and Vicky, aged 33 and 36, residents of Sonipat in Haryana.

"During police interrogation, the accused revealed that they conducted a recce to carry out the crime and provided bikes, weapons, and other assistance to the shooters. The accused were also present near the scene of the incident to assist the attackers. We are questioning them," a police spokesperson said.

Possible Motive Behind the Attack

An officer said that preliminary investigation has revealed that Yadav and gangster Deepak Nandal were old acquaintances and had a fallout over money.