Gunmen Target Singer's Associate In Gurugram, Cop Injured

A police constable was injured in Gurugram after gunmen, allegedly linked to a notorious gangster, opened fire at the residence of an event organiser associated with singer Rahul Fazilpuria.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Two gunmen opened fire at the home of an event organiser for singer Rahul Fazilpuria in Gurugram.

A police constable providing security was injured in the shooting.

The shooters are allegedly linked to gangster Deepak Nandal, who had a monetary dispute with the event organiser.

The event organiser had previously reported threats from Nandal, leading to police protection.

Police are investigating the incident and searching for the unidentified shooters.

Two motorcycle-borne shooters allegedly linked to gangster Deepak Nandal opened fire at the residence of an event organiser working for singer Rahul Fazilpuria in Gurugram's Kanhai village, injuring a police constable deployed there for security, police said on Sunday.

Constable Kulbir sustained bullet injuries to his arm and leg during the attack at Saurabh Yadav's residence and was admitted to a hospital. He is out of danger, police said.

Details of the Gurugram Shooting Incident

According to police, the assailants fired three rounds and fled the spot on their motorcycle after the attack.

The shooters allegedly targeted Yadav, but the constable accompanying him was hit during the firing. Two bullets grazed Kulbir's arm and leg, officials said.

Investigation into Gangster Links

A senior police officer said preliminary investigation suggested that Yadav and Nandal were known to each other and had a dispute over money, following which the gangster had allegedly threatened him.

"The firing appears to have been carried out by shooters associated with Deepak Nandal," the officer said.

Previous Threats and Security Measures

Police sources said Yadav had earlier informed police about threats from Nandal, who is believed to be operating from abroad. Following this, two policemen had been deployed for his protection.

At the time of the incident, Yadav was inside his house on the first floor, while the security personnel were stationed near the gate.

Past Incidents Involving Fazilpuria and Associates

Police noted that Fazilpuria himself had survived a firing incident on July 14, 2025. Subsequently, Rohit Shaukeen, a Delhi resident said to be close to the singer, was shot dead on SPR Road on August 4, 2025.

Yadav had recently promoted Fazilpuria's song 'Lari Lari' and had allegedly received threats from Nandal prior to the attack, police said.

Police Response and Ongoing Investigation

An FIR has been registered against two unidentified shooters at Sector 40 police station on the complaint of the injured constable.

"Several police teams have been formed to nab the accused and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined. The criminals will be arrested soon," a senior police officer said.