Luxury Car Showroom in Gurugram Targeted in Shooting

A shooting at a Gurugram luxury car showroom injures one and damages vehicles, prompting a police investigation into possible gang connections and raising concerns about organised crime in the area.

Key Points A man was injured and vehicles were damaged in a shooting at a luxury used-car showroom in Gurugram.

Police are investigating potential links to the Himanshu Bhau gang in connection with the shooting.

The shooting occurred at the Big Boy Toyz showroom, with multiple rounds fired at the building and a luxury car.

The showroom owner had previously received threats and extortion demands from a gang in October 2024.

Three suspects have been identified and police are actively working to apprehend them.

A man was injured and vehicles damaged after three unidentified bike-borne men opened fire outside a luxury used-car showroom near Hero Honda Chowk here, police said on Sunday.

The police have registered a case at Sector 37 police station, and preliminary investigation has revealed possible links to the Himanshu Bhau gang, they said.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday in the Sector 37 police station area when three youths arrived on a motorcycle and suddenly started firing at the Big Boy Toyz's showroom.

During the firing, a bullet grazed the hand of Rajpal, a resident of Rajasthan, who was present there, following which bystanders immediately rushed him to the hospital and informed the police.

The shooter fired multiple rounds, targeting the showroom and a luxury car, causing damage to parked vehicles and shattering the glass panels at the entrance, the police said.

Investigation and Previous Threats

A senior police officer said the owner of Big Boy Toyz's showroom had received threats from a gang in October 2024, demanding crores of rupees, following which an FIR had been registered at Sector 37 police station at the time of threats.

However, no gang has claimed responsibility for the firing incident, the police said.

"Three suspects involved in the firing have been identified as Atul, Deepak and Neeraj, residents of Kulasi village in Jhajjar district," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Efforts are underway to nab them, he said.