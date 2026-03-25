Gurugram School Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Police Investigate

A Gurugram school was targeted with a hoax bomb threat via email, leading to a comprehensive police investigation and security sweep of the premises to ensure student safety.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Gurugram school receives a hoax bomb threat via email, prompting immediate police response.

Extensive security check conducted by Gurugram police, including dog and bomb disposal squads.

No suspicious objects or explosive materials found during the thorough search of the school premises.

Gurugram Police are actively investigating the source of the hoax bomb threat email.

Gurugram Police launched a security check after a private school here received a hoax bomb threat via email on Wednesday, police said.

During the inspection, no suspicious items were found, police said.

According to the police, upon receiving information, a team from police station DLF Phase 1, dog squad, bomb disposal squad and other special teams rushed to the spot and thoroughly checked the school premises, classrooms, buildings and surrounding area.

The investigation so far has not yielded any suspicious objects or explosive materials. Police teams have declared the entire premises secure, they added.

Police Investigation

"The Gurugram Police are currently seriously investigating the entire matter and taking necessary action to identify the source and sender of the email", the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.