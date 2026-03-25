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Home  » News » Gurugram School Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Police Investigate

Gurugram School Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 15:57 IST

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A Gurugram school was targeted with a hoax bomb threat via email, leading to a comprehensive police investigation and security sweep of the premises to ensure student safety.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Gurugram school receives a hoax bomb threat via email, prompting immediate police response.
  • Extensive security check conducted by Gurugram police, including dog and bomb disposal squads.
  • No suspicious objects or explosive materials found during the thorough search of the school premises.
  • Gurugram Police are actively investigating the source of the hoax bomb threat email.

Gurugram Police launched a security check after a private school here received a hoax bomb threat via email on Wednesday, police said.

During the inspection, no suspicious items were found, police said.

 

According to the police, upon receiving information, a team from police station DLF Phase 1, dog squad, bomb disposal squad and other special teams rushed to the spot and thoroughly checked the school premises, classrooms, buildings and surrounding area.

The investigation so far has not yielded any suspicious objects or explosive materials. Police teams have declared the entire premises secure, they added.

Police Investigation

"The Gurugram Police are currently seriously investigating the entire matter and taking necessary action to identify the source and sender of the email", the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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