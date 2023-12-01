News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 15 Bengaluru schools evacuated after bomb threat

15 Bengaluru schools evacuated after bomb threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 01, 2023 11:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least 15 private schools in Bengaluru on Friday morning received an email with a bomb threat on its premises, triggering panic among the staff and parents, police said.

IMAGE: A dog squad is at a school in Bengaluru after it received an email with a bomb threat. Photograph: @BlrCityPolice/X

The school authorities immediately alerted police, which reached the institutions concerned with the bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage check teams, they said.

The students and staff were immediately evacuated from the school premises, police said, adding no suspicious objects have been found yet.

As soon as parents got to know about the incident, they rushed to schools in panic to get their children back home safely.

 

"The email claimed that explosives had been planted on school premises. We received a call from the command centre and immediately rushed our teams to schools which are located in different parts of the city. All students and staff have been safely evacuated from the school premises and a thorough search operation is being carried out," a senior police officer said.

So far, nothing suspicious has been found yet and prima facie looks like it's a hoax message. Parents need not panic, our teams are on the ground, he said.

Last year also, some miscreants sent such emails claiming about a bomb threat to schools in Bengaluru, which later turned out to be a hoax message, police said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited one of the schools which received the bomb threat. He took information from the school and the police about the situation.

"I was a bit dismayed after seeing the news on TV, as some schools I know and the one near my house were also mentioned. So I went out to check. The police have shown me the mail. Prima facie, it appears to be fake (hoax). I spoke to the police... But we should be cautious. Parents are a bit worried, no need to worry. Police are looking into it," he said.

Shivakumar appealed to parents not to worry and said their children would be safe.

"Some mischief mongers might have done this, in 24 hours we will nab them. Cyber crime police are active, they are doing their job... We should also be cautious and should not neglect," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Delhi school receives bomb threat, 2nd in four months
Delhi school receives bomb threat, 2nd in four months
SpiceJet bomb hoax: Man wanted friends to ....
SpiceJet bomb hoax: Man wanted friends to ....
Bomb hoax at Google office in Pune; caller held
Bomb hoax at Google office in Pune; caller held
India Inc capex growth enters slow lane in H1
India Inc capex growth enters slow lane in H1
Recipe: Bethica's Aloo Bhaat
Recipe: Bethica's Aloo Bhaat
Why Is My Partner So Toxic?
Why Is My Partner So Toxic?
'He's a class player against all types of bowling'
'He's a class player against all types of bowling'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Delhi school gets bomb threat mail, triggers panic

Delhi school gets bomb threat mail, triggers panic

Kochi-Bengaluru flight evacuated after bomb threat

Kochi-Bengaluru flight evacuated after bomb threat

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances