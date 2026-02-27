HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Chandigarh Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails

Chandigarh Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 27, 2026 10:52 IST

Two private schools in Chandigarh were targeted with bomb threat emails, prompting immediate security measures and highlighting a series of similar hoax threats across the region.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Two private schools in Chandigarh received bomb threat emails, triggering immediate security responses.
  • Authorities conducted anti-sabotage checks at the schools, deploying fire brigade, bomb squads, and dog squads.
  • Similar bomb threats have been reported in schools across Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, and Haryana, all proving to be hoaxes.
  • The Punjab Civil Secretariat also received a bomb threat email recently, which turned out to be unfounded.

Two private schools here received bomb threat emails on Friday, prompting authorities to carry out anti-sabotage checks, officials said.

Fire brigade, bomb squads, dog squads and an ambulance were rushed to the schools and security in their premises was mounted.

 

Similar threats have been made over the weeks in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Haryana schools. All threats turned out to be hoaxes.

A few days ago, the Punjab Civil Secretariat received a bomb threat email, but no suspicious or explosive material was found.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
