Chandigarh Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails

Two private schools here received bomb threat emails on Friday, prompting authorities to carry out anti-sabotage checks, officials said.

Fire brigade, bomb squads, dog squads and an ambulance were rushed to the schools and security in their premises was mounted.

Similar threats have been made over the weeks in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Haryana schools. All threats turned out to be hoaxes.

A few days ago, the Punjab Civil Secretariat received a bomb threat email, but no suspicious or explosive material was found.