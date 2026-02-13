'Delhi will become Khalistan': Hoax bomb threat targets Parliament, schools

Delhi schools were targeted with bomb threat emails that sparked panic before being declared a hoax, prompting investigations and heightened security measures across the city

Key Points The bomb threat emails also mentioned a potential blast inside Parliament, leading to increased security.

Authorities conducted thorough search operations at the schools and declared the bomb threats a hoax.

Cyber teams are investigating the origin of the emails, and security has been reviewed across sensitive locations in Delhi.

This incident follows a similar hoax bomb threat targeting over a dozen Delhi schools earlier in the week.

At least five schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, which were later declared a 'hoax', officials said.

The threatening email carried disturbing and provocative content, claiming, "Delhi will become Khalistan and bomb blast will happen at 1.11 pm in schools."

The email also claimed that a blast would take place inside Parliament at 2.11 pm, prompting heightened security alerts and coordination among multiple agencies.

The Delhi Fire Services revealed the names of schools that received the threat email -- Delhi Tamil Education Association on Pusa Road, Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gole Market, Happy Public School in Daryaganj, Rabea Public School in Ballimaran, and CL Bhalla DAV School in Jhandewalan.

According to DFS, the first call was received before 9.12 am, followed by others at 9.59 am, 11.07 am, 11.08 am, and 1.39 pm.

In a message to parents, another school said, "Dear Parents, this morning the school received a security threat. As a precautionary measure, the police are in school for necessary security measures. All students have been evacuated safely. Once the school is declared safe, classes will be resumed".

"We carried out thorough search operations and found nothing suspicious. The threat has been declared a 'hoax," the DFS said.

A similar incident occurred on Monday when more than a dozen schools received bomb threat emails, which also turned out to be a hoax.

Senior police officers said cyber teams have been pressed into service to trace the origin of the email, while security arrangements across sensitive locations in the capital have been reviewed.