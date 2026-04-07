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Gurugram Police Nab Extortionist Building Illegal Structures

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 07, 2026 22:54 IST

Gurugram police have arrested an individual for allegedly extorting money and constructing illegal structures on government land in the IMT Manesar area, sending a strong message against criminal activity.

Key Points

  • Gurugram police arrested Balbir alias Chhalla for allegedly extorting money in IMT Manesar.
  • Chhalla constructed illegal kiosks and shops on government land and extorted rent and protection money.
  • The accused has a criminal record with seven prior cases registered against him.
  • Gurugram police have warned of strict action against anyone attempting extortion or intimidation.

Taking action against hooliganism in the IMT Manesar area, the Gurugram police arrested one person for allegedly extorting money after constructing illegal structures on government land.

The accused was identified as Balbir alias Chhalla, a resident of Kasan village in Gurugram, police said.

 

Chhalla had been allegedly extorting money in the form of rent and protection money for quite some time after constructing kiosks, shops, and huts on the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation land, they said, adding that he issued threats, exerted illegal influence and created an atmosphere of fear.

An FIR was registered against him at the IMT Manesar police station, they said.

Criminal History

Chhalla's criminal record also revealed that a total of seven cases had been already registered against him for theft and under the Excise Act, according to police.

Police Warning

An official statement said the Gurugram police have issued a clear warning that any individual or gang attempting to threaten, intimidate or extort money from citizens, especially small businesses and shopkeepers, will face strict and swift legal action.

"Such anti-social elements will not be spared at any cost," it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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