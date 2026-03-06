HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Three Arrested in Gurugram for Betting on India-England T20 Semifinal

March 06, 2026 20:29 IST

Gurugram Police have apprehended three bookmakers for allegedly engaging in illegal betting activities during the high-stakes T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England, seizing crucial evidence in the process.

Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points

  • Gurugram Police arrested three individuals for allegedly betting on the T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England.
  • The arrests followed a raid on a flat in Sector 81, Gurugram, based on a tip-off.
  • Police seized mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic devices used for illegal betting.
  • An FIR has been registered, and further investigation into the T20 World Cup betting ring is underway.

The Gurugram Police has arrested three "bookies" for allegedly placing bets on the T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England played in Mumbai on Thursday, officials said.

The accused were identified as Rahul, Amit and Paras, all locals, police said on Friday.

 

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Kherki Daula police station raided a flat in Ansal Heights Society in Sector 81 on Thursday night, where the accused were found betting on the India and England semifinal match, the officials said.

Details of the Seizure

Police also seized 11 mobile phones, three laptops, one LED TV, one tablet computer and one mobile charger from their possession.

An FIR was registered and further investigation is underway, they said.

