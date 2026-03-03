Online Cricket Betting Racket Busted in Delhi, Four Arrested

Delhi Police dismantle an illegal online cricket betting ring in Paschim Vihar, arresting four individuals with alleged connections to Dubai, highlighting the ongoing crackdown on illegal gambling activities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Delhi Police has arrested four people for allegedly running an illegal online cricket betting racket with links to Dubai from Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were apprehended in a joint operation, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted on March 1 at a flat in Paschim Vihar during which four persons were found actively engaged in online cricket betting through an application. The accused allegedly attempted to flee on seeing the police but were apprehended at the spot, police said.

They were identified as Deepanshu Sardana (32), Erik Giri (25), Ramanpreet (22) and Harjinder (24). Police said seven mobile phones, three laptops, six ATM cards, 11 SIM cards, six bank passbooks, an accounts register and a copy of the rent agreement were recovered from the premises.

Investigation Uncovers Dubai Connection

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had received training in Dubai for operating the betting platform.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.