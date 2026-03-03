HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Online Cricket Betting Racket Busted in Delhi, Four Arrested

Online Cricket Betting Racket Busted in Delhi, Four Arrested

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
March 03, 2026 18:41 IST

Delhi Police dismantle an illegal online cricket betting ring in Paschim Vihar, arresting four individuals with alleged connections to Dubai, highlighting the ongoing crackdown on illegal gambling activities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested four individuals in Paschim Vihar for running an illegal online cricket betting racket.
  • The betting operation had links to Dubai, where the accused allegedly received training.
  • Police seized mobile phones, laptops, ATM cards, and other incriminating materials from the premises.
  • An FIR has been registered, and further investigation into the online cricket betting operation is underway.

The Delhi Police has arrested four people for allegedly running an illegal online cricket betting racket with links to Dubai from Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were apprehended in a joint operation, he said.

 

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted on March 1 at a flat in Paschim Vihar during which four persons were found actively engaged in online cricket betting through an application. The accused allegedly attempted to flee on seeing the police but were apprehended at the spot, police said.

They were identified as Deepanshu Sardana (32), Erik Giri (25), Ramanpreet (22) and Harjinder (24). Police said seven mobile phones, three laptops, six ATM cards, 11 SIM cards, six bank passbooks, an accounts register and a copy of the rent agreement were recovered from the premises.

Investigation Uncovers Dubai Connection

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had received training in Dubai for operating the betting platform.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
