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Gurugram: Four Arrested In Kidnapping Case Linked To Grindr App

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 06, 2026 20:17 IST

Gurugram police have arrested four individuals for kidnapping and assaulting a 22-year-old man they contacted through the Grindr app, highlighting the potential dangers of online interactions.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • Four individuals arrested in Gurugram for alleged kidnapping and assault after contacting victim via Grindr app.
  • The victim was allegedly abducted, beaten, and forced to transfer money.
  • Police investigation revealed the accused used the Grindr app to contact the complainant.
  • Accused confessed to being drug addicts and committing crimes to fund their addiction.
  • Gurugram police to issue notice to Grindr app company regarding the incident.

Gurugram police arrested four people on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting and forcibly transferring money from a 22-year-old youth after contacting him through the Grindr app, police said.

A senior police officer said Gurugram police will also issue a notice to the app company in this matter.

 

Details of the Kidnapping Incident

According to police, a man from Kasan village filed a complaint on Tuesday. He said on Monday night, while standing in the street outside his rented house, four youths in a white Swift car stopped him and forcibly made him sit in the car.

He claimed they took him to a deserted place toward the Kasan hills, beat him up, and demanded Rs 50,000 from him.

"They threatened to kill me if I did not give them the money. They snatched my mobile phone, asked for its password and forcibly transferred Rs 2,500 to their scanner. After this, I somehow ran away from there," the complainant said.

Arrest and Investigation

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the IMT, Manesar police station on Tuesday, and the Manesar crime unit arrested four accused on Wednesday.

The arrested accused were identified as Ashish (19), a resident of Jui village; Naresh Kumar (21), a resident of Bisalwal village; Shivam (19), a resident of Duleri village in Bhiwani district; and Ashu (25), a resident of Loharwara village in Charkhi Dadri district, Haryana.

Police said Naresh runs a Rapido taxi bike in Gurugram, while Ashu runs a grocery shop in Bans Village near Manesar.

Accused Motives and Modus Operandi

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that they contacted the complainant through the Grindr app. They then took the complainant in their car, assaulted him and transferred money from his mobile phone. The Swift car used in the crime was rented from Charkhi Dadri. The accused said they are drug addicts and commit crimes to fulfil their drug needs," said a senior police officer.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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