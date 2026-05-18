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Four Arrested In Jhansi For IPL Betting Racket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 18, 2026 19:22 IST

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Four individuals have been arrested in Jhansi for their involvement in an online IPL betting racket, with police seizing transaction records worth Rs 1.5 crore and uncovering cryptocurrency links.

Key Points

  • Jhansi police arrest four individuals involved in an online IPL betting racket.
  • Authorities seized records of transactions worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore.
  • Links to cryptocurrency transactions worth nearly Rs 4 lakh were discovered.
  • The accused operated from a rented accommodation and worked on commission basis.
  • Police are searching for the alleged kingpin and other suspects involved in the betting operation.

Police here have arrested four alleged bookies involved in online betting during Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and seized records related to transactions worth around Rs 1.5 crore, officials said on Monday.

Police also found links to cryptocurrency transactions worth nearly Rs 4 lakh, and seized three laptops and 17 mobile phones from the possession of the accused, they said.

 

Details Of The Arrest

Superintendent of Police (City) Preeti Singh said the arrests were made during a raid conducted at a house in Babina area following a tip-off.

The four accused were allegedly caught red-handed while operating the online betting racket linked to IPL cricket matches, she said.

Links to cryptocurrency worth around Rs 3.96 lakh have also been found. Documents recovered during the raid also indicated transactions worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore related to betting activities, the officer said.

Accused Identified

The arrestee have been identified as Santosh Shrivas of Saiyyar Gate, Sachin Yadav of Sipri Bazar, Umesh Gupta of Premnagar, and Ashish Agrawal of Sadar Bazar.

During questioning, Santosh allegedly told police that he worked as an agent for one Prem Narayan alias Prem Khatik, a resident of Mission Compound, on a 30 per cent commission basis.

Ongoing Investigation

Police said the accused disclosed that they had been involved in betting activities for a long time and were operating from a rented accommodation in the Babina area owned by a person named Birju.

A case has been registered against the four accused, while police have launched a search for the alleged kingpin Prem Narayan, along with Birju and another suspect identified as Nihal Singh, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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