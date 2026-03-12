Jaipur Police Bust Online Gaming Fraud Ring, Arrest Seven

Jaipur police have cracked down on an online gaming fraud, arresting seven individuals who allegedly lured victims with promises of cash prizes through deceptive online schemes.

Seven persons were arrested and two minors were detained here for allegedly cheating people through online gaming, police said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly lured people to play online games with promises of cash prizes through WhatsApp groups and online websites and later duped them, officials said.

Details of the Arrest and Seizure

The accused were arrested following raids at two flats. A large number of electronic devices were recovered from their possession, including four laptops, one tablet, 24 mobile phones, 25 SIM cards, 12 bank passbooks, 28 ATM cards, and three Wi-Fi routers, they added.

The arrestees have been identified as Sahil Meel (20), Rahul Jangid (21), Sandeep (20), Manish Naga (20), Vikas Godara (23), Asif Ali (24) and Kabir.