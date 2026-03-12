HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jaipur Police Bust Online Gaming Fraud Ring, Arrest Seven

March 12, 2026 22:50 IST

Jaipur police have cracked down on an online gaming fraud, arresting seven individuals who allegedly lured victims with promises of cash prizes through deceptive online schemes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SCREEN POST/Unsplash.com

Key Points

  • Seven individuals were arrested in Jaipur for allegedly cheating people through online gaming scams.
  • The accused lured victims via WhatsApp groups and online websites with promises of cash prizes.
  • Police raids on two flats led to the recovery of numerous electronic devices and incriminating evidence.
  • The investigation highlights the growing threat of online gaming fraud and the methods used by scammers.

Seven persons were arrested and two minors were detained here for allegedly cheating people through online gaming, police said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly lured people to play online games with promises of cash prizes through WhatsApp groups and online websites and later duped them, officials said.

 

Details of the Arrest and Seizure

The accused were arrested following raids at two flats. A large number of electronic devices were recovered from their possession, including four laptops, one tablet, 24 mobile phones, 25 SIM cards, 12 bank passbooks, 28 ATM cards, and three Wi-Fi routers, they added.

The arrestees have been identified as Sahil Meel (20), Rahul Jangid (21), Sandeep (20), Manish Naga (20), Vikas Godara (23), Asif Ali (24) and Kabir.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

Online Cricket Betting Racket Busted in Delhi, Four Arrested
Rajasthan couple ends life after husband loses Rs 5 lakh on gaming app
Delhi police bust three high-value cyber fraud networks; 3 held
ED chargesheets online gaming app WinZO over Rs 734 cr scam
Delhi Police Arrests 27 in Pan-India Cyber Fraud Operation
