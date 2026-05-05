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Five Arrested For Running IPL Betting Racket In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 05, 2026 21:32 IST

Delhi Police have dismantled an online IPL betting racket, arresting five individuals and seizing crucial evidence, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat illegal gambling during the Indian Premier League.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested five individuals for allegedly operating an online betting racket focused on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.
  • The arrests occurred after a raid in Delhi's Vivekanand Camp area, prompted by specific intelligence regarding illegal betting activities.
  • The accused were actively placing bets on an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants when apprehended.
  • Authorities seized laptops, mobile phones, and cash used in the illegal betting operation.
  • An investigation is ongoing to identify additional members involved in the IPL betting network.

Five people have been apprehended for allegedly running an online betting racket on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches from Delhi's Vivekanand Camp area in the Chanakyapuri police station limits, police said on Tuesday.

IPL Betting Raid Details

The arrests were made following a raid conducted on the night of May 4 after police received specific inputs about illegal betting activities in the area.

 

During the raid, the accused were found placing bets on an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, police said.

Accused Identified

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Viru alias Kallu Ram (31), Vinit Kumar (40), Ashu Kumar (31), Sahil Wadhera (23) and Prashant (33), residents of Delhi and Haryana.

Investigation Underway

Police said two laptops, seven mobile phones and cash used in the betting operation were seized from the spot. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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