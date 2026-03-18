How Gurugram Police Busted a Rs 40 Crore Cyber Fraud Ring

Gurugram Police have successfully dismantled a large-scale cyber fraud network, arresting 10 individuals and uncovering a Rs 40 crore scam involving investment fraud, loan fraud, and other cyber crimes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gurugram Police busted a nationwide cyber fraud network, arresting 10 individuals.

The cyber fraud gang allegedly swindled Rs 40 crore through various fraudulent activities.

Accused were involved in investment fraud, loan fraud, digital arrests, cyber slavery, and credit card fraud.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) identified over 3,571 complaints related to the network.

The Gurugram Police said the gang swindled Rs 40 crore through fraudulent activities between February and March.

The accused were allegedly involved in investment fraud, loan fraud, digital arrests, cyber slavery, and credit card fraud, they said.

The police recovered Rs 4 lakh in cash, 11 mobile phones, and two SIM cards from the possession of those arrested.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) reviewed devices and discovered over 3,571 complaints, 96 registered cases, and online fraud worth approximately Rs 40 crore across India.

Investigation Details

"The arrested accused were mainly involved in numerous cyber fraud cases, including 12 at the Cyber Crime South police station and two at the Cyber Crime West police station in Gurugram. We are questioning the accused," Cyber, ACP, Priyanshu Dewan said.