HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » How Gurugram Police Busted a Rs 40 Crore Cyber Fraud Ring

How Gurugram Police Busted a Rs 40 Crore Cyber Fraud Ring

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 18, 2026 21:08 IST

x

Gurugram Police have successfully dismantled a large-scale cyber fraud network, arresting 10 individuals and uncovering a Rs 40 crore scam involving investment fraud, loan fraud, and other cyber crimes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Gurugram Police busted a nationwide cyber fraud network, arresting 10 individuals.
  • The cyber fraud gang allegedly swindled Rs 40 crore through various fraudulent activities.
  • Accused were involved in investment fraud, loan fraud, digital arrests, cyber slavery, and credit card fraud.
  • The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) identified over 3,571 complaints related to the network.

The Gurugram Police said the gang swindled Rs 40 crore through fraudulent activities between February and March.

The accused were allegedly involved in investment fraud, loan fraud, digital arrests, cyber slavery, and credit card fraud, they said.

 

The police recovered Rs 4 lakh in cash, 11 mobile phones, and two SIM cards from the possession of those arrested.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) reviewed devices and discovered over 3,571 complaints, 96 registered cases, and online fraud worth approximately Rs 40 crore across India.

Investigation Details

"The arrested accused were mainly involved in numerous cyber fraud cases, including 12 at the Cyber Crime South police station and two at the Cyber Crime West police station in Gurugram. We are questioning the accused," Cyber, ACP, Priyanshu Dewan said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Police Arrests 27 in Pan-India Cyber Fraud Operation
Delhi Police Arrests 27 in Pan-India Cyber Fraud Operation
Delhi police bust three high-value cyber fraud networks; 3 held
Delhi police bust three high-value cyber fraud networks; 3 held
CBI Raids 10 Sites in Cyberfraud Crackdown
CBI Raids 10 Sites in Cyberfraud Crackdown
IIT Student Arrested for Aiding Cyber Fraud
International fake call centre duping Aussies busted in Cyberabad, 9 held
International fake call centre duping Aussies busted in Cyberabad, 9 held

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

WATCH: Kharge's dig at Deve Gowda makes Modi laugh3:26

WATCH: Kharge's dig at Deve Gowda makes Modi laugh

Sunny Leone spotted at airport with her kids and husband0:42

Sunny Leone spotted at airport with her kids and husband

Epic Snowfall Turns J-K and Himachal Border Into Nature's Canvas1:25

Epic Snowfall Turns J-K and Himachal Border Into Nature's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO