Gurugram Man Strangles Wife After Alcohol Money Refusal

A Gurugram man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after she refused to give him money for alcohol, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic disputes and substance abuse.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A Gurugram man allegedly strangled his wife after she refused to give him money for alcohol.

The husband initially claimed his wife's death was due to natural causes, attempting to mislead investigators.

A post-mortem examination revealed the wife died due to strangulation, leading to a murder investigation.

The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation, admitting to demanding money for alcohol.

A man allegedly strangled his wife to death after she refused to give him money for alcohol and tried to pass it off as a natural death, but was arrested after a post-mortem revealed the cause, police said Tuesday.

Investigation Uncovers Murder

The police said that on May 2 they received information from a hospital that a woman, identified as Mamta Devi (41), a resident of Saraswati Enclave, was brought dead to the facility.

Her husband, Hari Gopal Sharma, had told police that he had briefly stepped out of the house and upon returning around 5.30 pm he found his wife unconscious.

Sharma alleged before leaving he asked Mamta about her health and she told him that she was fine, they said.

Accused Confesses to the Crime

The police initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS and sent the body for autopsy. The accused had initially tried to mislead investigators by claiming that his wife died due to low blood pressure or a heart attack, but a post-mortem examination on May 3 confirmed death by strangulation.

Subsequently, a murder case was registered at Sector 10 police station and the accused was taken into custody.

During interrogation, Sharma allegedly confessed to the crime, stating that he had been unemployed for the past month and frequently demanded money from his wife for alcohol. When she refused, he strangled her, police said, adding that further questioning is underway.