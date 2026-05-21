Enforcement Directorate Seeks Protection For Threatened Homebuyers

The Enforcement Directorate has requested police protection for homebuyers and witnesses in a money laundering case involving Ocean Seven Buildtech, after reports of threats and intimidation surfaced during a court hearing.

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate seeks police protection for homebuyers and witnesses in the Ocean Seven Buildtech money laundering case.

Homebuyers reported threats and intimidation tactics to the court during a bail hearing for Swaraj Singh Yadav.

The court directed police to ensure the safety of victims and witnesses until the ED implements witness protection measures.

The ED has alerted police forces in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan about the threats and false FIRs against the victims.

The Haryana Directorate of Town and Country Planning has been informed about alleged financial misappropriation by Ocean Seven Buildtech.

The Enforcement Directorate has written to the police forces of three states asking them to ensure protection for homebuyers and witnesses who alleged receiving threats on behalf of Swaraj Singh Yadav, the arrested promoter of Gurugram-based realty firm Ocean Seven Buildtech Pvt Ltd.

In November 2025, the central agency arrested Yadav in a money laundering case linked to the alleged duping of buyers of affordable housing projects through arbitrary cancellations and re-allotments.

Homebuyers Report Intimidation Tactics

During the hearing of a plea filed by Yadav seeking regular bail on May 18, some victims informed the designated court in Delhi about the "threats", "intimidation" and "coercive tactics" being used against them for deposing before the ED as part of this investigation.

The victims informed Additional Sessions Judge (Patiala House Courts) Shefali Barnala Tandon that a man began recording their video while they waited outside the court on the said date.

Some other victims, including an Army officer and a senior citizen, told the court that they were being threatened "at the instance" of Yadav. The court was also informed that "false" FIRs were being filed against some of them in Rajasthan as they claimed Yadav and his associates were operating as a "mafia".

ED Investigates Threats Against Witnesses

ED's investigating officer told the court that "he has received 10 complaints from the victims/homebuyers of the present matter of threatening at the instance of accused Swaraj Singh."

"It has also been stated by the IO that even the prosecution witnesses are receiving calls on behalf of accused Swaraj Singh for resiling from their statements given to the ED and deposing in their favour," the court said in its order of May 18.

Court Orders Protection For Victims

Observing that multiple victims have "consistently projected a palpable and bonafide apprehension to their life and liberty", the court ordered the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of New Delhi to ensure "protective" arrangements for the victims until the ED undertakes appropriate witness protection measures.

According to officials, the ED followed the court's directions and wrote to the DCP of Delhi Police, providing the names of the victims and prosecution witnesses so that the police can extend protection to them.

The agency also wrote to the Gurugram (Haryana) police commissioner and its EOW (the predicate agency in the case against Yadav and his company), informing them about the said court order and the threats the victims reported receiving.

The ED also wrote to the inspector general of police (Jaipur range) in Rajasthan, informing the authority about the "false" FIRs being filed under its jurisdiction against the victims by certain persons allegedly linked to Yadav, the officials said.

Action Against Ocean Seven Buildtech

An official communication has also been sent by the agency to the Haryana Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) about the alleged financial misappropriation by the Ocean Seven Buildtech and Yadav so that they can take action against the company and its promoter.

The court listed the matter to be heard on May 23 after it held that preservation of public confidence in the criminal justice system necessarily mandates that those assisting the process of law must feel "secure" under the protected umbrella of state.

"Any endeavour to terrorize, silence or overawe victims and witnesses strikes at the very heart of the administration of criminal justice.

"The sanctity of judicial proceedings cannot be permitted to be undermined by fear, intimidation or the spectre of retaliation," the court said.

The ED earlier called Yadav a "key" decision-maker of the realty company, alleging he played a "central role" in orchestrating the "fraudulent" scheme and deliberately diverted funds collected from homebuyers for the construction of affordable houses.