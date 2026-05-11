CBI Files Chargesheet Against Sequel Buildcon In Homebuyer Fraud Case

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Sequel Buildcon for allegedly defrauding homebuyers and misusing funds in a Noida-based housing project, marking the latest development in the builder-banker nexus scam.

Key Points CBI files chargesheet against Sequel Buildcon for allegedly cheating homebuyers in Noida project.

The company is accused of siphoning off funds from PNB Housing Finance and failing to deliver homes.

The investigation stems from a Supreme Court order based on a petition filed by 23 homebuyers.

The chargesheet includes criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust charges.

This is the seventh chargesheet filed by the CBI in similar builder-banker nexus scam cases.

The CBI has filed its seventh chargesheet in the builder-banker nexus scam against Sequel Buildcon Private Limited for allegedly cheating homebuyers and siphoning off funds issued by PNB Housing Finance for a Noida-based 'The Belvedere' project, officials said Monday.

Details of the Alleged Homebuyer Fraud

The CBI, which is probing 50 such cases handed over to it by the Supreme Court, alleged that the company neither delivered possession of the residential units to homebuyers nor refunded the amounts deposited by them, they said.

Around 23 persons had filed a case against the company, and it was on their petition that the Supreme Court handed the case over to the CBI.

CBI Investigation and Charges

"Investigation conducted by the CBI has revealed that the accused builder company and its directors, in furtherance of a criminal conspiracy, allegedly induced innocent homebuyers/investors through false assurances, misleading representations and deceptive promises, thereby dishonestly obtaining financial gains while causing wrongful loss to the victims," CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The chargesheet has been filed before the competent court under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust, the statement said.

Previous Chargesheets in Similar Cases

It said the CBI had filed six chargesheets in similar cases against Rudra Buildwell Constructions Pvt. Ltd, Dream Procon Pvt. Ltd, Jaypee Infratech Ltd, AVJ Developers (India) Pvt. Ltd, CHD Developers Pvt. Ltd, and Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. In all cases, the directors of these companies have also been chargesheeted.