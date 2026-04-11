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Home  » News » ED Cracks Down on Real Estate Firm Earth Infrastructures Ltd. for Homebuyer Fraud

ED Cracks Down on Real Estate Firm Earth Infrastructures Ltd. for Homebuyer Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 11, 2026 13:43 IST

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized crores in cash and jewellery from Earth Infrastructures Ltd. amid allegations of defrauding thousands of homebuyers, marking a significant step in the investigation of real estate fraud.

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 6.3 crore in cash and jewellery worth Rs 7.5 crore from Earth Infrastructures Ltd.
  • Earth Infrastructures Ltd. is accused of defrauding over 19,425 homebuyers and investors.
  • The company allegedly diverted funds collected from homebuyers for land acquisition and shell companies.
  • The ED's action was initiated based on FIRs filed by the Delhi Police and a complaint from the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).
  • Earth Infrastructures Ltd. has been undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) since June 2018.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 6.3 crore in cash and jewellery worth Rs 7.5 crore following searches against a Delhi-based real estate company accused of defrauding homebuyers and currently undergoing insolvency proceedings, officials said on Saturday.

The action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was launched on Friday and 10 premises of former directors, promoters and associated entities of the company -- Earth Infrastructures Ltd. (EIL) -- in Delhi and Gurugram were covered.

 

The company, according to official records, has been undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) since June 2018.

Details of the Investigation

According to the ED officials, the money laundering case against the former directors and promoters of the company was initiated after taking cognisance of five Delhi Police (Economic Offences Wing) FIRs, apart from a complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the investigation arm of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The ED seized Rs 6.3 crore in cash and jewellery valued at Rs 7.5 crore, besides some silver bullion and luxury watches during the searches, the officials said.

Allegations Against Earth Infrastructures Ltd.

The group and its associated companies launched multiple real estate projects under the 'Earth' brand across Delhi-NCR and Lucknow. Their major projects include Earth Towne, Earth Sapphire Court, Earth Copia, Earth Techone, Earth Iconic, Earth Titanium, Earth Elacasa, Earth Gracia and Earth Skygate.

The accused entities collected Rs 2,024.45 crore from more than 19,425 homebuyers and investors by promising "timely" delivery of residential and commercial units along with assured returns, the ED said.

However, despite collecting "huge" advances, projects were either not completed or buyers were not given possession. The funds were diverted for the acquisition of land in Gurugram, Delhi and Rajasthan or routed to shell companies, the agency claimed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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