Gurugram Real Estate Firm Owner Arrested In Land Scam

A real estate firm owner in Gurugram has been arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of crores of rupees through deceptive land agreements, highlighting the risks in property investments.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Gurugram Police arrest real estate firm owner for alleged land scam.

The accused allegedly duped people of crores by promising land agreements.

Victim filed complaint after accused failed to register land and cut off contact.

Police investigation led to the arrest of the accused in Gurugram.

Gurugram Police has arrested a 50-year-old owner of a real estate firm for allegedly duping people of crores by promising land agreements, officials said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Mahesh Mugam, a resident of Sector 75, Noida, they said.

Details of the Alleged Land Fraud

According to the police, on January 20, a man filed a complaint stating that Neon Infra Construction Solutions Company and its affiliates had shown him documents promising to sell approximately 11.33 acres of land in Ghughera village in Palwal district of Haryana.

The accused executed an agreement to sell the land on August 1, 2024, and received approximately Rs 17 crore for the total price and other expenses.

Investigation and Arrest

The complainant added that the accused failed to register the land and cut off contact.

A case was registered at Sector 40 police station. A police team from the Economic Offences Wing-1 investigated the matter and arrested the accused on Saturday, the officials said.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.