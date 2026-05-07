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Home  » News » CBI Files Chargesheet Against CHD Developers For Fraud

CBI Files Chargesheet Against CHD Developers For Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 07, 2026 21:38 IST

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The CBI has filed a chargesheet against CHD Developers for allegedly defrauding homebuyers in a Gurugram project, marking the latest development in the builder-banker nexus cases.

Key Points

  • CBI files chargesheet against CHD Developers Ltd for alleged fraud in Gurugram project.
  • CHD Developers accused of luring homebuyers with false assurances and misleading representations.
  • The chargesheet includes criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust charges.
  • CBI is investigating 50 cases against builder companies and financial institutions across India.

The CBI has filed a fifth chargesheet in builder-banker nexus cases against CHD Developers Ltd and its directors for alleged fraudulent activities in a Gurugram-based project, officials said Thursday.

Accusations Against CHD Developers

The CBI, which was handed over these cases by the Supreme Court, submitted in its report to the court that the accused builder company lured "innocent homebuyers and investors through false assurances, misleading representations and deceptive promises, thereby dishonestly obtaining financial gains while causing wrongful loss".

 

Charges Filed

"The charge sheet has been filed before the competent court under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Ongoing Investigation

The CBI is presently investigating 50 cases registered pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court against various builder companies and unknown officials of financial institutions across the country in matters concerning alleged cheating and diversion of funds involving homebuyers, the statement said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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