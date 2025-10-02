Gangsters tasked to kill comic Munawar Faruqui arrested

Two members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang, allegedly tasked with eliminating stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, were arrested after a gunfight on Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road in New Delhi on Thursday, police said.

IMAGE: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Photograph: ANI Photo

Identified as Rahul and Sahil, the two hail from Panipat and Bhiwani of Haryana, they said.

According to investigators, both men had been taking instructions from foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, who was working with Goldy Brar and Virender Charan, to kill Faruqui.

They allegedly conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai and Bengaluru to track his movements, police said.

Faruqui won reality show Bigg Boss in 2024 and has 14.2 million followers on Instagram.

Rahul, who received a gunshot wound, was wanted in connection with a triple murder that took place in Yamunanagar, Haryana, in December 2024, an officer said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Firearms used in the encounter and a motorcycle were seized, the officer added.