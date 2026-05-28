Gurugram Police Crackdown: 226 Detained For Public Drinking

In a major crackdown, Gurugram police detained 226 people for public drinking as part of a special drive to maintain law and order and enhance security in the city.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Gurugram police detained 226 individuals for allegedly drinking alcohol in public places.

The operation was a special late-night drive to curb crime and enhance security across Gurugram.

Police teams checked parks, parking areas, and roadsides to apprehend those drinking in public.

Those detained were charged with disturbing peace and public order.

Gurugram police are committed to maintaining peace and will continue similar drives in the future.

The Gurugram police detained 226 people for allegedly consuming alcohol in public places during a special late-night drive aimed at curbing crime and tightening security across the city, officials said on Thursday.

Gurugram Police Operation Details

The operation was carried out across Gurugram on Wednesday night as part of a special drive focused on maintaining law and order at public places.

During the drive, police teams checked parks, parking areas, roadside stretches and other spaces, and apprehended 226 people allegedly found drinking in public, they said.

Legal Action and Police Commitment

According to police, all 226 were detained for disturbing peace and public order in public places, and necessary preventive legal action was initiated against them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Karan Goel said Gurugram police remains committed to maintaining peace, security and law and order in the city.

Future Enforcement and Public Appeal

Strict legal action would be taken against those involved in hooliganism, public drinking and acts that disturb public order, the DCP said, adding that similar checking drives will continue in the future.

The Gurugram police also appealed to residents to ensure that public places, which are shared by all citizens, are not turned into hubs for intoxication.