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Delhi Police Book Hundreds In Drunk Driving Crackdown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 19, 2026 17:00 IST

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In a major crackdown on drunk driving, Delhi Traffic Police booked 269 people during a special night operation aimed at improving road safety.

Key Points

  • Delhi Traffic Police booked 269 individuals for drunk driving during a special night operation.
  • The three-hour operation involved coordination with local police and PCR units across Delhi.
  • 38 vehicles were impounded for serious breaches during the drunk driving crackdown.
  • Delhi Traffic Police data shows 7,478 drivers prosecuted for drunk driving this year.
  • Enforcement drives will continue, especially during late-night hours and weekends to curb drunk driving.

Delhi Traffic Police has booked 269 people for drunk driving during a special integrated night checking across the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

The three-hour operation was conducted between 9 pm and midnight on Saturday in coordination with local police and PCR units as part of an ongoing campaign against driving under the influence of alcohol.

 

Drunk Driving Offences and Vehicle Impoundments

Police said 269 offenders were caught for drunk driving during the drive, with 38 vehicles impounded for serious breaches.

"All categories of vehicles, including two-wheelers, cars, heavy transport vehicles, light goods vehicles and autorickshaws, were checked during the drive," a senior traffic police officer said.

City-Wide Traffic Enforcement

The drive was conducted simultaneously across all traffic ranges in the city, with teams deployed at key junctions and vulnerable stretches to identify the violators.

The initiative was part of a sustained effort to curb road accidents caused by drunk driving, which remains a major concern in the capital, police said.

Drunk Driving Statistics in Delhi

According to Delhi Traffic Police data, 7,478 drivers have been prosecuted for drunk driving from January 1 to date. Of these, 6,844 cases resulted in prosecution, and 634 vehicles were impounded.

Two-wheeler riders accounted for the majority of the violations, with 4,906 cases recorded so far this year, followed by car drivers with 908 cases.

Continued Enforcement and Public Advisory

"Strict enforcement drives will continue in the coming days, especially during late-night hours and weekends, when instances of drunk driving tend to rise. People are advised not to drink and drive," the officer said.

Under Indian law, drunk driving can lead to fines, imprisonment, and suspension of driving licenses. Repeat offenders often face harsher penalties. The Delhi Traffic Police will likely continue these enforcement drives, especially during weekends and holidays, to deter drunk driving and improve road safety.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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