Gurugram Liquor Trader Booked After Excise Raid

A liquor trader in Gurugram has been booked after authorities seized 292 bottles of foreign liquor from his flat, suspecting illegal storage and sale.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Excise department and police conduct raid in Gurugram Sector 31.

292 bottles of foreign liquor seized from a flat in Navketan Apartment Society.

Liquor trader Vikram Yadav booked for illegal storage of alcohol.

Yadav allegedly failed to produce valid documents for the liquor.

Police suspect the liquor was intended for illegal sale.

The joint team of the excise department and police seized 292 bottles of foreign liquor from an hi-rise society in Sector 31 area here and booked a liquor trader, police said on Sunday.

Gurugram Police Action on Alcohol Smuggling

Acting on a tip-off, the team raided the flat of Vikram Yadav, who owns liquor shops in the area, on Saturday evening. The raid was part of our crackdown on alcohol smuggling, a senior police officer said.

According to officials, they received information that a large quantity of smuggled and illegally stored liquor was being stored in a flat in Navketan Apartment Society.

Seizure and Investigation Details

The team seized 292 bottles of expensive foreign liquor concealed inside. Investigating officers believe the alcohol was stored not only for personal consumption but also for illegal sale, they said.

Yadav allegedly failed to produce any valid documents, permits, or licenses related to the storage and sale of liquor. Following this, the excise department took immediate action and seized the entire consignment of liquor, the police said.

Accused Questioned, FIR Registered

"The accused has liquor shops in his area. The accused is being questioned regarding the liquor recovered from his flat. An FIR has been registered," a senior police officer said.