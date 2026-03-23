Bengaluru Traffic Police Nab Hundreds in Drunk Driving Crackdown

Bengaluru Traffic Police have intensified their efforts to combat drunken driving and over-speeding, resulting in hundreds of arrests and significant fines, all aimed at enhancing road safety in the city.

Key Points Bengaluru Traffic Police conducted a week-long special drive targeting drunken driving and over-speeding.

Over 600 cases of drunken driving were registered during the operation.

Fines totalling Rs 1.29 lakh were collected from over-speeding offenders.

The police checked over 45,000 vehicles as part of the anti-drunken driving campaign.

Bengaluru police aim to continue these drives to improve road safety and reduce accidents.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has registered 634 cases of drunken driving and collected Rs 1.29 lakh in fines from offenders caught for over-speeding violations during a week-long special drive held across the city, officials said on Monday.

The drive was held from March 16 to 22, with the participation of officers from 53 traffic police stations, against drivers and riders under the influence of alcohol and those found overspeeding, they said.

According to the traffic police, during the drive against drunken driving, a total of 45,568 vehicles were checked and 634 cases were registered against those found under the influence of alcohol.

Enforcement and Fines

In the drive against over-speeding, 122 cases were registered and Rs 1.29 lakh was collected in fines from such violators, a senior police officer said.

Ongoing Efforts for Road Safety

"The special drive was aimed at curbing the menace of drunken driving and over speeding to ensure road safety in Bengaluru City. This drive will continue further," he said.