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Couple Arrested After Public Fight In Gurugram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 24, 2026 18:24 IST

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A Gurugram couple has been arrested after a video of their violent public fight outside a liquor shop went viral, sparking outrage and police intervention.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Gurugram Police arrest a couple after a video of their public fight goes viral.
  • The incident occurred outside a liquor shop at Bristol Chowk in Gurugram.
  • The couple, identified as Riya Kumari and Rohit Kumar, were seen physically fighting in the video.
  • Social media users demanded strict action, prompting police to register a case and make arrests.
  • The couple admitted to arguing after drinking heavily, leading to the public altercation.

The Gurugram Police has arrested a man and woman for allegedly engaging in a public fight, spouting cuss words at each other, at Bristol Chowk here, police said on Friday.

A video of the row outside a liquor shop circulated widely on social media.

 

Public Disturbance Leads to Arrest

The police, taking cognisance of the viral video, registered a case and then arrested the two late at night.

In the footage, the two can be seen engaged in a physical fight amid heavy traffic.

The man is seen pulling the woman's hair and repeatedly slapping her, said police.

Social Media Outrage and Police Action

A bystander recorded the incident and later shared it online.

A few more people were seen filming the altercation and asking the woman to leave.

Social media users tagged the Haryana Police and Gurugram administration, demanding strict action.

Couple Identified and Interrogated

The arrested woman was identified as Riya Kumari alias Riya, a resident of West Bengal, and the mane as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

Riya Kumari lives on rent in Wazirabad village, while Rohit lives in Chakkarpur in Gurugram, said police.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that they knew each other and that the incident occurred after they had drunk heavily. An argument broke out between them over an old matter and quickly escalated into a public uproar," an officer said.

"Those who disturb the peace in public places will not be spared under any circumstances," the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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