Gurugram Clubs Face Action For Noise Pollution

Gurugram police have taken action against two clubs for allegedly violating noise pollution rules by playing loud DJ music late at night, leading to the seizure of equipment and the booking of the club operators.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Gurugram police booked two club operators for playing loud DJ music late at night.

The clubs, 'Don John BYOV & Lounge Club' and 'Else BYOV & Lounge Club', were found violating noise regulations.

Club operators Rajat Gupta and Anuj Mehndirta failed to produce valid licenses or permissions.

Police seized three music systems and four speakers from the clubs as evidence.

The case has been registered and will be sent to the SDM office for further action.

Police have booked two club operators in Gurugram for allegedly disturbing people by playing DJ music at high volume late at night, and seized three music systems and four speakers from the clubs, officials said on Monday.

After, Badshahpur ACP Yashwant Yadav received information on Sunday night that DJs were being played late at night in some clubs, a team reached the 'Don John BYOV & Lounge Club' in Sector 61, they said.

Clubs Found Violating Noise Regulations

The DJ was found playing at high volume beyond the designated time. During interrogation, the club operator Rajat Gupta, resident of Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, could not produce any valid license or permission, they added.

After this, when the police reached the Else BYOV & Lounge Club, Sector 58, they found that a loud DJ was being played late into the night without permission. During questioning, club owner Anuj Mehndirta, a resident of Gurugram's South City-2, also failed to produce a valid license/permission, police said.

Legal Action Against Club Owners

"A case against club owners Rajat Gupta and Anuj Mehndirta has been registered. The case will be sent to the SDM office for further action", said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

Under Indian law, noise pollution violations can result in fines and equipment seizures. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) will now review the police report and determine the appropriate penalties for the clubs. Gurugram authorities have been cracking down on late-night noise disturbances in residential areas.