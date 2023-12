Tourists amaze at the frozen waterfall of Drung near Baramulla. The waterfall has completely frozen due to freezing temperatures.

As freezing conditions intensified further in the Kashmir valley, swarms of tourists visit the waterfall each day.

Kashmir will soon be under the grip of Chillai Kalan, 40 days of the harshest weather when the chances of snowfall are high and most frequent.

IMAGE: Tourists at the waterfall, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the frozen waterfall, here and below.

IMAGE: A child get herself clicked in front an icicle formed due to water leakage from a pipe in Tangmarg.

IMAGE: A view of snow-covered Drung in Tangmarg.

IMAGE: Icicles formed on the branches of a tree in Drung .

IMAGE: Icicles formed in the Tangmarg area.

IMAGE: Icicles formed around the damaged pipe in Tangmarg, here and below.

