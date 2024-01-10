Missing! Snow In Gulmarg!

Gulmarg, Kashmir's winter wonderland, is unable to open its famous ski slopes this year, disappointing tourists.

Gulmarg's bare hillsides are a barometer of changing global weather patterns.

The absence of snow hurts the livelihood of locals -- with tourists keeping away -- though they remain hopeful about a snowy turn in weather conditions.

Gulmarg has been drenched with 5-6 feet of heavy snow in past Januarys, but there is no trace of snow in January 2024.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com