Great Mothers Who Shaped Famous Indians

Would these Indians have become as famous as they have or did without the support of their mothers?

Putlibai's saintliness surely influenced the Mahatma.

The unwavering support of Rajni no doubt got Sachin Tendulkar his first international century so quickly and 99 after that.

Did Hiraben's humility rub off onto Narendra Modi?

Our Mothers have profound influences on our characters and the course of each of our lives. They certainly shaped the futures of some of our most famous Indians.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Hiraben Modi

Narendra Modi: 'My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers! As I write about my mother, I am sure that many of you would relate to my description of her. While reading, you may even see your own mother's image.'

Hiraben, who raised Modi in Vadnagar, Mehnsana, Gujarat, lived a simple, frugal life and became a quiet symbol of humility. Her influence is often cited in shaping Modi's discipline, work ethic and strong personal values.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juggernaut/Wikimedia Commons

Kamala Nehru

Deeply involved in India's freedom struggle, Kamala's resilience in the face of her fraility and interest in politics left a profound impression on Indira Gandhi, giving her the courage ultimately to become India's first woman prime minister.

Born into a Kashmiri Pandit family, after her marriage to Jawaharlal Nehru at the age of 16, she immersed herself in her husband's cause for freedom so much so that when he was first arrested in 1921, so he could not give 'seditious' speech in public in Allahabad, she showed up instead of him and read out the speech to his supporters.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Unknown Author + Elliott & Fry/Wikimedia Commons

Putlibai Gandhi

Wrote Mahatma Gandhi, 'The outstanding impression my mother has left on my memory is that of saintliness.'

A principled and deeply religious woman -- who went to the temple daily -- Putlibai was born in Dantrana, in the then princely state of Junagadh. She moulded her son -- who she called Monia -- Mohandas Gandhi's lifelong commitment to truth, fasting and non-violence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Bhosle/Facebook

Shudhamati Mangeshkar

Said Asha Bhosle on Facebook, 'My mother was my strength after my father passed away'. With Gujarati roots, the mother of Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar hailed from a business family of Thalner, which is now part of Maharashtra. She managed the household after her husband's early death, enabling her daughters to pursue music and eventually become legends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Unknown Author/Wikimedia Commons

Bhimabai Sakpal

Dr B R Ambedkar's mother Bhimabai Sakpal belonged to a socially-marginalised Mahar family in Maharashtra and married Ramji Sakpal, a subedar in the British Indian Army.

Despite enduring significant hardship and social discrimination, she instilled in her son deep strength, self-respect and determination. These early influences played a vital role in shaping Dr Ambedkar's enduring struggle for equality, dignity, social justice.

Photograph: Kind courtesy amitabhbachchanef/Instagram

Teji Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan: 'She sacrificed her all to give my father his space and time and bearing... knowing how valuable it would be for a poet a thinker and philosopher to be so... she introduced me to theatre, films and music...'

Teji Bachchan, who hailed from a Sikh family from Lyallpur, Punjab, was both a committed social campaigner and an educator, teaching psychology in Lahore during the years before India's Independence.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Lateef Fatima Khan

'When I was thinking of acting, I never believed it, I never believed that I would become an actor,' recalled Shah Rukh Khan. 'My mother was the only one who said I would become Dilip Kumar. Everyone else would say which Dilip, which Kumar, this one Dilip or one Kumar will not become'.

A magistrate by profession, a strong personality -- Shah Rukh Khan lost his dad when he was 15 -- she played a key role in his life being his biggest supporter.

Photograph: Sunil Gavaskar/Instagram

Meenal Gavaskar

Coming from a cricketing family, Sunil Gavaskar's mother nurtured his early interest in the sport, helping him practice his game and laying the foundation for a legendary career.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Rajni Tendulkar

On Mother's Day one year Sachin Tendulkar posted on X: 'Everything I am started with her prayers and her strength. My Aai has always been my anchor, just like every mother is for her child.'

Rajni Tendulkar worked in an insurance company. A person with an infinitely calm attitude, she provided stability and encouragement during Sachin's demanding early cricketing years.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram+BCCI

Devki Devi

Grounded, encouraging, Almora-born Devki, with her husband Pan Singh, stood by Mahendra Singh Dhoni through his journey from a small-town boy to a global cricket icon. She would often watch him play as a little boy from their home in Doranda, Ranchi.

Photograph: ANI+Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Lavita Rodrigues

'No one could ever love me the way you do, Mumma. I know what unconditional and selfless love feels like because of you' wrote Mumbai cricketing hero Jemimah Rodrigues, on Instagram about her schoolteacher mom Lavita, who with her dad and brothers, were her circle of support, helping her convert dreams to reality and getting her back onto her cricketing path even through failures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @anandmahindra/Twitter

Indira Mahindra

'Thank you for the coaching, Ma' wrote industrialist Anand Mahindra on his social media page of his mom who he said guided him in every way. In the past he has also said, 'My mother, Indira, was a passionate educationist, feminist and writer. For her, education was a magic mantra...'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy PTI + Viswanathan Anand/Instagram

Sushila Anand

Viswanathan Anand has said: 'My mother was my first chess teacher'.

Sushila Anand, a homemaker, who loved chess, introduced Anand to the game and helped him build his talent from a very young age, even acting as his early mentor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Habib Rahman/Wikimedia Commons

Zainab Husain

Zainab Husain passed away when the famous painter Maqbool Fida Husain was very young.

Her absence deeply influenced Husain's emotional and artistic journey. He was especially known for his Mother series and his depiction of women among whom he searched for his ammi.

He once wrote: 'The eight decade, the decade of eternal mother, Her white sari lights up the unlit lanes of Calcutta, I paint and unfold several layers of her sari in search of my lost mother. Sometimes her trembling hand appears from the bodiless bundle of cloth to touch her fugitive son.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikhil Kanekal+Amrhelweh/Wikimedia Commons

Leila Seth

The mother of writer Vikram Seth was a remarkable woman. The first lady chief justice of an Indian high court, she profoundly influenced Seth's intellectual and literary environment.

Human rights were a huge cause she championed for. She often spoke out for the decriminalisation of homosexuality in India.