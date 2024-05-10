My Amma: 'She's My Rock, My Champion'

We asked you, dear readers, to share your stories about your mother with us.

Divya Shetty from Mumbai writes about her mum, Vilashini.

IMAGE: Divya Shetty and her mother Vilashini share a candid moment during her engagement ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Shetty

My mom became both my mom and dad when I lost my dad at 15.

She's been my rock, stepping up when Dad couldn't be there.

She's a champion, juggling both parental roles effortlessly.

Even when times were tough, she ensured we never slept hungry.

She's a symbol of strength and love, always putting us first.

I am forever grateful for her endless sacrifices and unwavering love; she is not just my mom, she's my hero too.

Thank you, Divya, for sharing your mother's brave story.

