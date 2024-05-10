News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » My Amma: 'She's My Rock, My Champion'

My Amma: 'She's My Rock, My Champion'

By DIVYA SHETTY
May 10, 2024 09:58 IST
We asked you, dear readers, to share your stories about your mother with us.

Divya Shetty from Mumbai writes about her mum, Vilashini.

Divya Shetty with her mom Vilashini

IMAGE: Divya Shetty and her mother Vilashini share a candid moment during her engagement ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Shetty

My mom became both my mom and dad when I lost my dad at 15.

She's been my rock, stepping up when Dad couldn't be there.

She's a champion, juggling both parental roles effortlessly.

Even when times were tough, she ensured we never slept hungry.

She's a symbol of strength and love, always putting us first.

I am forever grateful for her endless sacrifices and unwavering love; she is not just my mom, she's my hero too.

Thank you, Divya, for sharing your mother's brave story.

Mother's Day: Divya Shetty with her mom Vilashini

 
DIVYA SHETTY
