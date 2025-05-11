'Maa Kya Hoti Hai, Maa Banne Ke Baad Behtar Jaana Hai'

'Through embracing motherhood myself, I've come to understand the depth of your love and sacrifices.'

Vandana Sharma who recently became a mother, writes a heartwarming letter of gratitude, thanking her mum for her selfless love and sacrifices.

Dear Maa,

You are the epitome of simplicity and the most loving mother.

I am truly grateful for the countless ways you've supported me, often going above and beyond, because you believed in my potential.

Our bond is profound, and through embracing motherhood myself, I've come to understand the depth of your love and sacrifices.

I still remember the day I became a mother.

I called you and said, "Sorry, Mummy, if I ever hurt you."

I now realise that being a mother is not just a role; it's a journey of selfless love and unwavering strength.

'Maa kya hoti hai, ye khud maa banne ke baad behtar jaana hai.'

Thank you, Maa, for being my strength and greatest support. I will always love you,

Vandana

Aditi Kumar, who works in Dubai as a freelance stylist, thanks her mother for helping her achieve her dreams.

To my dearest Mumma,

You have not only been the architect of my existence but also an anchor in this sea of life.

You are like that first ray of sunshine after a dark night

A shelter woven of love and unwavering warmth.

I can never thank you enough for all that you have done for me.

The way you quietly place your share aside, claiming you're full, just to ensure I have enough

A silent symphony of sacrifice that speaks louder than words.

Like a sentinel of light, you believed in me when no one else did and clapped the loudest -- so much so that I could never hear who didn't.

Thank you for teaching me what unconditional love is by loving me unconditionally.

Thank you for being the very ink in the script of my life and becoming.

The strength I embody today as your daughter was a far-fetched dream for me some years ago

So thank you for reminding me of my long-forgotten strength.

Happy Mother's Day, Mumma!

With a heart full of love -- a love that is beyond articulation.

Aditi

