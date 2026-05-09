'My Mother Never Allowed Hardships To Define Her'

'When I think about my mother, I do not think of grand achievements or dramatic moments. I think of a lifetime of small sacrifices, constant care, silent resilience and unconditional love; the kind that holds a family together across generations.'

Sunil Pinto tells us why his mother Stella is such a special woman.

We'd love to know about your mother too. What makes her truly special? What's that one memory that captures her spirit, her strength or even her quirks?

Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Mother's Day) and share your story.

Do mention your full name, your mother's full name and where you are from. Don't forget to share photographs -- your mother's, you with your mother...

IMAGE: Stella Pinto with her family. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunil Pinto

My mother Stella Pinto is the person with whom I have spent most of my life and I am probably the person with whom she has spent most of hers, apart from my father, her companion of nearly 53 happy years.

Over these five decades of living with her, one thing has always amazed me. I do not remember a single day when she complained about the lack of money, comfort or facilities.

This was true when we lived in a tiny hut that was barely 90 square feet and it remains true today when we live in a spacious home.

Circumstances changed but her attitude towards life never did.

She carries herself with quiet dignity, contentment and warmth and, even in those days, she made sure every guest who entered our house felt welcomed and cared for. No matter how little we had, she would treat guests like royalty to the best of her ability.

Though she herself studied only up to secondary school, she believed deeply in the power of education. She made sure that all four of her children -- my siblings Amy, Joel, Diana and me -- received the best education possible, often sacrificing her own comforts without ever letting us realise it.

Looking back today, I understand how much effort and resilience that must have taken for a mother raising four children in a single-income household.

Born and brought up in Mangalore until the age of 15, she later moved to the city, adjusted to a completely different life, raised a family and silently handled responsibilities that would have overwhelmed many people.

She never allowed hardships to define her. Instead, she faced them with determination and practicality.

She supplemented the family income through tailoring, giving tuitions and even selling homemade snacks, all while managing the home with extraordinary discipline and care.

One of the greatest values she instilled in us was the importance of relationships.

She believed that families stay strong only when people stay connected.

She ensured that we visited relatives regularly, attended family functions and maintained bonds across generations.

Today, she is as comfortable spending time with her great-grandchild as she is talking to her siblings, adapting effortlessly to every generation around her.

At 87, she remains more active than most of us. Even today, she prepares my tiffin, waters the garden, reminds everyone about their meals and keeps herself constantly engaged. I truly believe it is this sense of purpose, activity and caring for others that keeps her spirit so alive.

Like every loving mother, her food remains unforgettable.

Cooking for the family is not just a routine for her; it is an expression of love.

Even now, she browses YouTube searching for new recipes, experimenting with ideas and flavours with the curiosity of someone far younger. Not every experiment succeeds but, more often than not, she ends up creating dishes that bring the entire family together with joy.

For her four children, their spouses, 10 grandchildren, and now a great-grandchild, she has been more than just the pillar of the family; she has been its emotional anchor and quiet strength.

When I think about my mother, I do not think of grand achievements or dramatic moments. I think of a lifetime of small sacrifices, constant care, silent resilience and unconditional love; the kind that holds a family together across generations.

We'd love to know about your mother too. What makes her truly special? What's that one memory that captures her spirit, her strength or even her quirks?

Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Mother's Day) and share your story.

Do mention your full name, your mother's full name and where you are from. Don't forget to share photographs -- your mother's, you with your mother...