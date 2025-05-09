'Amma, You Don't Preach -- You 'Live' By Example'

In these difficult times, the one thing that hasn't changed is that magic called mom.

Write a letter to your mother this Mother's Day and tell her what she means to you and why she's so SPECIAL.

Mail the letter to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Mother's Day) along with your name, the place where you live and your mother's name and picture.

IMAGE: Anuradha sends us a cute message: 'I am not sending her picture because my mother may be a bit shy to see her photo in a public platform. Instead I have attached a drawing that my child drew for me!' It's lovely, Anuradha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anuradha

Anuradha, who lives in Kochi, has written a beautiful letter to her mother, Vathsala, who lives in Hyderabad.

My dearest Amma,

You are a constant source of happiness for me. You are, unlike the women of your age (sorry Amma, I am revealing your age -- 80), happy and healthy (touch wood!) and you desire the same for us, your children.

Not a single Sunday passes by when I do not get a call from you at 8.20 in the morning.

You would have already finished your morning walk and would be seated on a bench in the park and you would video-call each one of us.

You never think that we should call you; rather you understand that we all lead busy lives and Sunday is the only day when you could get to see us (of course, on the camera).

I am always impressed and intrigued by your constant zest to learn.

The last time you visited me, you learnt to solve Sudoku. Now, you solve one every day.

To spend quality time with my 10 year old, you came up with a new idea: You sat with an English dictionary with her and said, 'Let's make a list of all the words which have all the vowels in them.' Brilliant, don't you agree?

And for the next two hours, you and your granddaughter were productively engaged in an interesting activity.

Yes, I forgot to tell you, dear reader: My mother has learnt astrology and vastu too (all by herself).

She is a good singer who had learnt Carnatic music when she was a child.

She is fond of learning languages and her latest passion is to perfect her English.

I spent about a week with her last December in Hyderabad.

Every night I would check on her.

One night, I saw a blue light coming out of the blanket with which my mother had covered herself. I just lifted a bit of it and peered at her. 'Oh!', she said, with that shy smile on her face. 'This channel teaches you how to use English words and build sentences.'

Seniors like you are exemplary, Amma, for you don't preach -- you 'live' by example.

I hope the younger generation takes a few tips from you, especially about the 3 'h's ... how to be healthy, happy and helpful all at the same time!

Your daughter,

Anuradha

IMAGE: Shruti with her mother, Shilpe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti S Agarwal

Lucknow's Shruti S Agarwal wants her mother Shilpe S Agarwal to know why she is truly special.

Dear Ma,

You are not just my mother but also my best friend for life with whom I can share anything.

Your love, guidance and friendship mean the world to me and I cherish every moment spent with you.

And yes, 'Sanskaar naam ki cheez nahi hai' :)

Happy Mother's Day.

Love,

Kamli

