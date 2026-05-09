Mother's Day: 'If I Don't Work, How Will My Children Eat?'

This Mother's Day, we spoke to a mother who spends her days working in other people's homes while trying to build a better future for her children. She carries a silent strength that often goes unseen.

Urmila Devi, a househelp and mother of two, shares the quite guilt, sacrifices and unconditional love that define her everyday life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Devi

Every morning, Urmila Devi leaves home with a heavy heart. Not because she wants to but because she has to.

A househelp and mother to nine-year-old Karishma and six-year-old Abhinandan, Urmila spends her days cleaning homes while constantly thinking about her children waiting for her.

Between school timings, housework and long hours of labour, there is barely any time for herself. Yet, like millions of mothers across the country, she keeps going.

"Bura toh lagta hai, lekin itna sochenge toh kaam kaise hoga? (Of course it feels bad, but if I keep thinking about it, how will work get done?)" she says when asked if she feels guilty about not spending enough time with her children.

It is not a dramatic guilt. It is the kind that sits silently in the chest every day.

She drops her children to school, rushes to work, returns home exhausted and repeats the cycle all over again because survival does not allow pauses.

"Bacchon ka school fees, sab kharcha rehta hai... karna toh padega (There are school fees and so many expenses for the children... I have to do it)."

For Urmila, motherhood is not soft fun moments or slow Sundays; it is sacrifice in its rawest form.

When asked where she finds strength despite exhaustion and stress, her answer is simple: "Apne bachche aur pati ko dekhke taakat milta hai... je nahi kamayenge toh kaise kharcha chalega? (I get strength by looking at my children and husband... if we don't earn, how will the household run?)"

Her biggest dream is not for herself.

"Hum log nahi padhe... toh bachche log ko padhana chahte hai (We never got to study so we want my children to study)." She wants her children to move ahead in life and never struggle the way she does.

Despite the exhaustion, despite the guilt, despite constantly feeling torn between motherhood and work, there are moments that make everything feel worth it.

"Jab bachche aake god mein baithte hain (When my children come and sit in my lap)," she says and her tired face instantly softens.

That one hug, that one moment.

For mothers like Urmila, love is not spoken loudly. It is carried in aching feet, unfinished meals, sleepless mornings and the silent promise that their children will live a better life than they did.

This Mother's Day, while the world celebrates mothers with flowers and brunches, women like Urmila will wake up before sunrise and head to work again.

Because, for them, motherhood is hard work that's not defined by a Hallmark moment on one day of the year.