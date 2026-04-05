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Junior Engineer Arrested in Jammu Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 05, 2026 19:57 IST

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A junior engineer from Jammu's Power Development Department has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 to manipulate electric bills and replace meters.

Key Points

  • A junior engineer from the Power Development Department in Jammu has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught the engineer red-handed while he was accepting Rs 75,000 as a bribe.
  • The engineer allegedly demanded the bribe for replacing an electric meter and reducing the monthly electric bill.
  • A search was conducted at the accused's residence in Janipur, Jammu, following the arrest.

A junior engineer in Power Development Department was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Gandhi Nagar area here on Sunday for taking bribe of Rs 75,000, officials said.

Anirudh Sharma, posted as JE in Sub-Division Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (PDD) Katra was booked under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act following his arrest, an ACB spokesperson said.

 

He said a search was also conducted in the accused's house in Jammu's Janipur in presence of a magistrate.

Details of the Bribery Case

A complaint was received at ACB against the accused public servant, claiming that he is demanding bribe for replacement of electric meter and reducing the monthly electric bill, the spokesperson said.

On receipt of the compliant, a discreet verification was conducted, which corroborated the demand of bribe by the public servant concerned and accordingly, a case was registered at Police Station ACB Udhampur and investigation was taken up, he said.

During the course of investigation, he said a team caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 75,000 as first installment from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses.

The accused was arrested on the spot and the bribe money was also recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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