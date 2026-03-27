J&K officials caught red-handed taking bribe in Rajouri

Two government officials in Jammu and Kashmir have been arrested for bribery after demanding money from a resident for construction approval, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two government officials, a forester and a forest guard, were arrested in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir for accepting a bribe.

The officials allegedly demanded money from a local resident to allow construction of a septic tank and underground water tank.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap after receiving a complaint, leading to the officials being caught red-handed.

The complainant had already paid Rs 30,000 but was being harassed for an additional Rs 10,000.

Searches were conducted at the residences of the accused following their arrest.

Two government officials  a forester and a forest guard  were arrested after they were caught red-handed taking a bribe in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The two were caught after the ACB laid a trap following a complaint by a local alleging that Forester Ajaz Ahmed and Forest Guard Mohd Zaman had demanded money to allow him to construct a septic tank and an underground water tank near his house.

On March 13, he said Zaman visited the complainant and stopped him from the digging work, on the pretext that the land falls under the forest department.

The complainant told him that that was his own land, but he did not agree, an ACB spokesperson said, adding that the official demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for the approval of the work.

Due to fear and pressure, the complainant was forced to pay Rs 30,000, which was transferred on the spot to the account given by the forest guard and the forester. However, the duo, even after receiving the money, kept on threatening and harassing the complainant to pay Rs 10,000 more.

Later, the complainant approached and lodged a complaint at Police Station ACB Rajouri, leading to the arrest of the two officials with bribe money of Rs 7,000.

Searches were conducted in the residential house of the accused persons in Rajouri, the spokesperson added.