J&K Revenue Official Nabbed for Accepting Bribe in Srinagar

A revenue official in Jammu and Kashmir has been arrested for accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A revenue official in Jammu and Kashmir was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for accepting a bribe.

The official, a Patwari, demanded Rs 10,000 for issuing revenue extracts.

The complainant reported the bribery demand to the ACB, leading to a sting operation.

The accused was caught red-handed accepting the bribe money and taken into custody.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested an official of the revenue department while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for issuing revenue extracts.

A spokesperson of the bureau said the ACB received a written complaint alleging the Patwari halqa Batamaloo (Srinagar) was demanding Rs 10,000 as a bribe for issuing revenue extracts in favour of a relative of the complainant.

The patwari had asked to be paid on Tuesday to receive the requisite documents.

"Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB and submitted a written complaint requesting legal action against the accused public servant," the spokesperson said.

Arrest and Investigation

During the investigation, the team laid a trap and caught the accused, Safdar Hussain Mir, red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainant, he said.

The accused was taken into custody after completing all medico-legal formalities, he added.