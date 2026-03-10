HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » J&K Revenue Official Nabbed for Accepting Bribe in Srinagar

J&K Revenue Official Nabbed for Accepting Bribe in Srinagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
March 10, 2026 22:40 IST

A revenue official in Jammu and Kashmir has been arrested for accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A revenue official in Jammu and Kashmir was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for accepting a bribe.
  • The official, a Patwari, demanded Rs 10,000 for issuing revenue extracts.
  • The complainant reported the bribery demand to the ACB, leading to a sting operation.
  • The accused was caught red-handed accepting the bribe money and taken into custody.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested an official of the revenue department while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for issuing revenue extracts.

A spokesperson of the bureau said the ACB received a written complaint alleging the Patwari halqa Batamaloo (Srinagar) was demanding Rs 10,000 as a bribe for issuing revenue extracts in favour of a relative of the complainant.

 

The patwari had asked to be paid on Tuesday to receive the requisite documents.

"Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB and submitted a written complaint requesting legal action against the accused public servant," the spokesperson said.

Arrest and Investigation

During the investigation, the team laid a trap and caught the accused, Safdar Hussain Mir, red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainant, he said.

The accused was taken into custody after completing all medico-legal formalities, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
