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Former J&K Officer Sentenced in Decade-Old Corruption Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 23, 2026 20:54 IST

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A retired government officer in Srinagar has been sentenced to prison for a 16-year-old corruption case involving bribery, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in Jammu and Kashmir.

Key Points

  • A former tehsildar in Srinagar has been sentenced to one year in jail for a 16-year-old corruption case.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered the bribery case against the officer in 2010.
  • The officer was convicted under the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act and the Ranbir Penal Code for demanding and accepting a bribe.
  • The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted former tehsildar.

A court here on Monday sentenced a former government officer to a year's imprisonment in a 16-year-old corruption case.

Anti-Corruption Court Srinagar, Special Judge Tasleem Arief Ganie, convicted Mohammad Akram Khan, a retired tehsildar, in a bribery case registered.

 

The case was registered against him by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) in 2010.

An ACB spokesperson said the accused, then posted as tehsildar, was found guilty under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act and the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

"The accused, then-serving as tehsildar, was found guilty under Sections 5(2) read with 5(1)(d) of the J-K Prevention of Corruption Act, and Section 161 RPC, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant, on the pretext of getting the property dispute settled in his favour," a spokesperson of the ACB said in a statement.

He said the court sentenced the accused to undergo simple imprisonment for one year and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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