HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Raigad Engineer Nabbed for Allegedly Accepting Bribe

Raigad Engineer Nabbed for Allegedly Accepting Bribe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 11:23 IST

x

A junior engineer in Raigad, Maharashtra, has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a substantial bribe from a contractor for clearing construction bills.

Key Points

  • A junior engineer in Raigad, Maharashtra, was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 2.5 lakh bribe.
  • The engineer allegedly demanded the bribe for clearing the final bill of a contractor who completed drain construction work.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught the engineer red-handed while accepting the bribe.
  • The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a woman junior engineer from the Public Works Department in Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from a contractor, an official said on Tuesday.

The contractor had executed work related to the construction of a drain slab along the roadside stretch at Murud-Ekdara, Rajapuri and Khokhri in 2024.

 

Details of the Bribery Case

After completion of the work, when the contractor approached for final bill clearance, the accused, Shraddha D Borhade (29), allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh. Following negotiations, the amount was settled at Rs 2.5 lakh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB-Raigad) Sarita I S Bhosale said.

The contractor subsequently approached the ACB with a complaint.

ACB Trap and Arrest

The ACB laid a trap on Monday and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh at her office, Bhosale said.

The accused has been booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, she added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

MSEDCL Engineer Nabbed for Allegedly Accepting Bribe
MSEDCL Engineer Nabbed for Allegedly Accepting Bribe
Maharashtra Irrigation Officials Nabbed for Alleged Bribery Over Dam Project Payments
Nashik Officials Nabbed for Alleged Bribery: How the Anti Corruption Bureau Acted
Nashik Officials Nabbed for Alleged Bribery: How the Anti Corruption Bureau Acted
Maharashtra Construction Project Halted by Alleged Extortionists
Maharashtra Construction Project Halted by Alleged Extortionists
Maharashtra: Defence firm engineer held for spying for Pakistan
Maharashtra: Defence firm engineer held for spying for Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

webstory image 2

11 Khichdi Recipes Fit For A King

webstory image 3

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Patna University students protest against Nitish Kumar during new building's inauguration1:02

Patna University students protest against Nitish Kumar...

Watch: Trump shares footage of massive explosions amid new attacks on Iran0:32

Watch: Trump shares footage of massive explosions amid...

'India can be a better mediator than Pakistan'5:03

'India can be a better mediator than Pakistan'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO