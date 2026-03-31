Raigad Engineer Nabbed for Allegedly Accepting Bribe

A junior engineer in Raigad, Maharashtra, has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a substantial bribe from a contractor for clearing construction bills.

Key Points A junior engineer in Raigad, Maharashtra, was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 2.5 lakh bribe.

The engineer allegedly demanded the bribe for clearing the final bill of a contractor who completed drain construction work.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught the engineer red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a woman junior engineer from the Public Works Department in Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from a contractor, an official said on Tuesday.

The contractor had executed work related to the construction of a drain slab along the roadside stretch at Murud-Ekdara, Rajapuri and Khokhri in 2024.

Details of the Bribery Case

After completion of the work, when the contractor approached for final bill clearance, the accused, Shraddha D Borhade (29), allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh. Following negotiations, the amount was settled at Rs 2.5 lakh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB-Raigad) Sarita I S Bhosale said.

The contractor subsequently approached the ACB with a complaint.

ACB Trap and Arrest

The ACB laid a trap on Monday and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh at her office, Bhosale said.

The accused has been booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, she added.